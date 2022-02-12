Simu Liu & America Ferrera to Star in Live-Action Barbie Movie Opposite Margot Robbie: Reports

Simu Liu and America Ferrera are the latest stars announced for Margot Robbie's upcoming Barbie live-action film.

According to Deadline, Ferrera has been cast in the upcoming movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and also starring Ryan Gosling. Liu is in negotiations to also join, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

While plot details are under wraps, Robbie, who is producing the film, is set to play Barbie with Gosling starring as Ken.

It is not clear who Liu or Ferrera will be playing. The film is set to start production sometime this year in London with a planned 2023 theatrical release, according to Variety.

Robbie, 31, opened up about the project in her August 2021 cover story with British Vogue.

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' " she said.

Robbie added with a smile that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll.

Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll Credit: getty (2)

"And a lot of nostalgic connections," she continued. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

In 2020, Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter that the team behind the movie hopes to surprise audiences with the film.

"We like the things that feel a little left of center," Robbie said of LuckyChap Entertainment, which she runs alongside husband Tom Ackerley and their longtime pal Josey McNamara.

"Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.'