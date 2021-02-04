The actor was banned from driving in the U.K. after receiving his fourth speeding offense in three years

Simon Pegg Banned from Driving for 6 Months, Laments 'The Strain It Will Have on His Wife,' Says Attorney

Simon Pegg won't be on the road any time soon.

On Wednesday, the Star Trek actor, 50, was banned from driving for six months in the U.K. after he received his fourth speeding offense in three years, according to The Telegraph.

Pegg's attorney Richard Saynor did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While Pegg did not attend court, Saynor told judges he took "full responsibility" for his actions, according to the outlet. In January 2020, Pegg was caught driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. Cumulated with prior speeding offenses, it prompted an automatic ban, The Telegraph reported.

"He specifically instructed me that he does not want to use up the court's time arguing there are exceptional circumstances he should not be disqualified," Saynor said. "He accepts the court will make a driving ban and it is something he accepts head-on."

The attorney added that the ban would create "difficulties" for the actor's work but that they wouldn't be "exceptional," The Telegraph reported.

"You will see in his letter to the court the charity works he undertakes and the impact a disqualification will have on others, particularly the strain it will have on his wife and the increased responsibilities she will have as well as running a household," Saynor said.

Pegg's wife is music publicist Maureen Pegg.

Pegg went back to work on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise last fall.

In June, the actor and screenwriter revealed outdoor scenes for the film would resume in September 2020 after production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That will begin with the outdoor stuff," Pegg told Variety at the time. "That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place."