Sigourney Weaver Turned Down 'Soapdish' Role That Went to Sally Field: What Is 'Wrong with Me?'

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver first shared the screen nearly 30 years ago in the 1993 comedy Dave. And they could have collaborated even sooner had Weaver not said no to a role in Soapdish that eventually went to Sally Field. "I don't know what was wrong with me. I wish so much I had done that movie," Weaver, 72, tells PEOPLE.

The zany 1991 comedy stars Field, 75, as Celeste Talbert, a popular actress on a fictional daytime soap opera called The Sun Also Sets. The producer of the show (Robert Downey Jr.) and one of Talbert's devious costars (Cathy Moriarty) aim to sabotage her by bringing back her former costar and lover, Jeffrey Anderson (Kline), whom Talbert had fired years earlier.

The star-studded cast also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Shue, Kathy Najimy, Teri Hatcher, Carrie Fisher and Garry Marshall. Real-life soap stars including Finola Hughes had cameos as well.

"I didn't know Kevin was playing the part [of Jeffrey Anderson] and it was a hard decision to make," Weaver explains. "I think I had to choose between two different things. If I'd known that Kevin was in it, I would've just screeched, 'Yes!'"

Everett

The two made up for lost time since, making three movies together. In 1993's Dave, Kline, 74, pulled double duty playing a pompous president and a POTUS impersonator opposite Weaver's frosty First Lady. In 1997, they costarred as suburban friends having an affair in the Ang Lee-directed drama The Ice Storm. Their latest collaboration is The Good House, a romantic dramedy about an alcoholic real estate agent (Weaver) who rekindles a romance with her old high school sweetheart (Kline).

Weaver was already signed on to the movie when Kline received the script. "It was a chance to reunite with Sigourney and it's always fun," says Kline. "I've never not had fun working with Sigourney."

Says Weaver, "I knew he would just bring so much to this part. And he did. He brought so much fun and craziness to it and he had fun, so I had fun. I think that the love story is imbued with the champagne of working together for the third time."

The Good House is in theaters Sept. 30.

