Sigourney Weaver Turned Down 'Soapdish' Role That Went to Sally Field: What Is 'Wrong with Me?'

The actress says she still regrets missing the chance to work with Kevin Kline on the 1991 comedy costarring Elisabeth Shue and Whoopi Goldberg

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Published on September 22, 2022 03:22 PM
Sigourney Weaver at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture on July 4, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo: Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver first shared the screen nearly 30 years ago in the 1993 comedy Dave. And they could have collaborated even sooner had Weaver not said no to a role in Soapdish that eventually went to Sally Field. "I don't know what was wrong with me. I wish so much I had done that movie," Weaver, 72, tells PEOPLE.

The zany 1991 comedy stars Field, 75, as Celeste Talbert, a popular actress on a fictional daytime soap opera called The Sun Also Sets. The producer of the show (Robert Downey Jr.) and one of Talbert's devious costars (Cathy Moriarty) aim to sabotage her by bringing back her former costar and lover, Jeffrey Anderson (Kline), whom Talbert had fired years earlier.

The star-studded cast also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Shue, Kathy Najimy, Teri Hatcher, Carrie Fisher and Garry Marshall. Real-life soap stars including Finola Hughes had cameos as well.

"I didn't know Kevin was playing the part [of Jeffrey Anderson] and it was a hard decision to make," Weaver explains. "I think I had to choose between two different things. If I'd known that Kevin was in it, I would've just screeched, 'Yes!'"

SOAPDISH, Sally Field, Kevin Kline, 1991
Everett

The two made up for lost time since, making three movies together. In 1993's Dave, Kline, 74, pulled double duty playing a pompous president and a POTUS impersonator opposite Weaver's frosty First Lady. In 1997, they costarred as suburban friends having an affair in the Ang Lee-directed drama The Ice Storm. Their latest collaboration is The Good House, a romantic dramedy about an alcoholic real estate agent (Weaver) who rekindles a romance with her old high school sweetheart (Kline).

Weaver was already signed on to the movie when Kline received the script. "It was a chance to reunite with Sigourney and it's always fun," says Kline. "I've never not had fun working with Sigourney."

Says Weaver, "I knew he would just bring so much to this part. And he did. He brought so much fun and craziness to it and he had fun, so I had fun. I think that the love story is imbued with the champagne of working together for the third time."

The Good House is in theaters Sept. 30.

For more on Sigourney Weaver, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

THE GOOD HOUSE, from left: Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, 2021. ph: Michael Tompkins / © Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection
Sigourney Weaver attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.
Charlize Theron - Harpers Bazaar
Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City
Sigourney Weaver
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in The Good House trailer
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy
690751747DK00004_Build_Pres
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
barry watson
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
Heartbreakers Premiere
Brian Cox
