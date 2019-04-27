Sigourney Weaver paid a special visit to the high school production team of Alien: The Play.

Weaver, 69, stopped by North Bergen High School in New Jersey where she caught the cast of the high school play by surprise.

As they cheered and clapped, the actress, who portrayed the heroine Ellen Ripley in the film franchise the play is based on, congratulated the high school students on the success of their production.

“I’m so excited to be here. I’m representing all the Alien fans from all over the universe,” she said. “I think what you’re doing is so cool and so important.”

New Jersey state senator Nicholas J. Sacco shared a video of the moment, writing on Twitter, “Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th.”

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Weaver previously praised the cast and crew of the play, making a video she shared on the Alien Twitter account after the production went viral.

RELATED: Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver Praise ‘Incredible’ High School Production of Alien: The Play

“I saw a bit of your production of Alien. I just want to say it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real to me,” Weaver said. “I just want to send our compliments, not only from me, but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all say bravo, well done. And just one more thing — you know, the alien might still be around. So when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey recently put on an AMAZING production of #Alien. Hollywood noticed. And so did… the Queen. pic.twitter.com/u3iNOgk8Pr — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 28, 2019

The film’s director Ridley Scott also reached out in a letter he sent to the school’s drama department in March.

“My hat comes off to all of you for all your creativity, imagination and determination to produce such an ambitious show,” Scott wrote. “Thanks for doing Alien, I felt very complimented.”

Scott also told them he would be offering financial help for the school to put on an encore performance of the show.