Sigourney Weaver Is Returning to Ghostbusters and Reuniting with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd

Sigourney Weaver is headed back to Ghostbusters!

The 69-year-old actress confirmed to PARADE magazine she was reprising her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film.

Weaver will be reuniting with costars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, she said.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” she told the magazine.

While Weaver wouldn’t reveal any details in regards to what the story would entail, the film will be written and directed by Jason Reitman.

In May, Murray said he would make another Ghostbusters film, telling Indiewire, “This franchise paid for my son’s college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

Jason’s father, Ivan, directed the original film and will serve as a producer on the upcoming project.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” Jason told Entertainment Weekly in January. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.”

He added, “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the 80s happened in the 80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Ivan told EW, “It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out.”

As for whether he had any say in Jason directing the film, Ivan explained, “It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own.”

He continued, “So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but … I have this idea.’”

The moment created an emotional response from Ivan.

“Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”

The film is set for a 2020 release date.