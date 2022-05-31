Sigourney Weaver Remembers Her Late Heartbreakers Costar Ray Liotta: 'A Doll to Work with'

Sigourney Weaver calls the late Ray Liotta, whom she worked with on 2001's Heartbreakers, "a true original and a lovely guy" in a statement to PEOPLE

Sigourney Weaver is remembering her Heartbreakers costar Ray Liotta as "a true original" in the wake of his death.

Five days after the Emmy Award winner died at age 67, Weaver tells PEOPLE, "Ray's lovesick gangster, Dean, is the real heartbreaker in Heartbreakers."

"Loaded with charm and physical ease, Ray was a natural in comedy and just a doll to work with. We had such a good time," the actress, 72, adds of their work in the 2001 crime rom-com, which also starred Jennifer Love Hewitt.

While Liotta, who's also famous for his work in films like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, "may not be known primarily for his comic chops," as Weaver notes, she says the late star "brought impeccable timing and wit to everything he did."

"A true original and a lovely guy, gone much too soon," she tells PEOPLE.

Ray Liotta, Sigourney Weaver Heartbreakers - 2001 Sigourney Weaver (R) and Ray Liotta in Heartbreakers (2001) | Credit: Murray Close/Davis Ent/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed Thursday. He was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and was also dad to daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

A source told PEOPLE no foul play is suspected in his death and that Nittolo was with him when he died.

Nittolo released a statement on Instagram Saturday, paying tribute to her late fiancé alongside a series of shots of the pair from over the years.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote in her heartfelt post. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way."

Then writing that Liotta "was everything in the world to me," Nittolo continued, "We couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of." She concluded, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known … and even that is an understatement."

Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese remembered Liotta in a moving statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, saying, "I'm absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor."