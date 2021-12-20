The long-delayed first Avatar sequel is currently slated for a Dec. 16, 2022, release date

Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet Had to Hold Their Breath Underwater for Over 5 Minutes for Avatar 2

Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet were tasked with quite the challenge while filming the upcoming Avatar sequels.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron opened up about how the film's stars had to hold their breath for long periods of time — often over five minutes — while shooting the sequels to the popular 2009 film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are set widely in and around the ocean, and Cameron, 67, didn't want to utilize filmmaking techniques that mimic filming underwater, which he described as "dry for wet."

"I said, 'It's not going to work. It's not going to look real.' I even let them run a test, where we captured dry for wet, and then we captured in water, a crude level of our in-water capture. And it wasn't even close," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James Cameron Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

So, in order to film underwater accurately as Cameron had envisioned, many of the cast members prepared by getting scuba-certified.

And when it came time for them to film, EW reported that each actor also had to train with professional divers to learn how to free dive — holding their breath on their own for numerous minutes at once — as air bubbles and scuba technology would have affected part of capturing the stars' performances.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

According to Cameron, Weaver, 72, was able to "easily" hold her breath for six-and-a-half minutes, while Winslet, 46, "blew everybody away when she did a seven-and-a-half-minute breath hold."

In Avatar's follow-up feature, Weaver returns in a secretive new role after her character died in the first film. Meanwhile, Winslet re-teams with Cameron after working together on Titanic to play a mysterious character named Ronal.

RELATED VIDEO: Zoe Saldana On Introducing Her Kids to Her Films: They're 'Heavily Into Superheroes'

The 2009 original film broke records upon release and currently sits as the No. 1 highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusting for inflation). Avatar also received nine Oscar nominations — including for Best Picture — with three total wins.

Now owned by Disney following the company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, the long-delayed Avatar sequel is currently slated for a Dec. 16, 2022, release date. A third film is expected to debut in 2024, a fourth in 2026 and a fifth in 2028.

Producer Jon Landau said the new movie will tell a "story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe," explaining that much of the second film follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana)'s kids.