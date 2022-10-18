Sigourney Weaver can't wait to see Selena Gomez's upcoming Working Girl movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles Monday, Weaver, 73, voiced her support for the "awesome" news of Gomez, 30, remaking her iconic film.

"I think she should do that," Weaver says. "I think it's time to bring it back for a new generation. And I think all of us who were in it will be very, very excited about seeing it."

A source confirmed news of the Gomez-led project back in August, revealing that the singer and Only Murders in the Building actress would produce a reboot of the Melanie Griffith-starring 1988 comedy classic. It was unknown at the time whether Gomez would also star, while a director also had yet to be announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sigourney Weaver. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The original version was directed by Mike Nichols, with the cast also featuring Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack alongside Weaver and Griffith, 65.

The reimagining will reportedly be developed by 20th Century Studios, with a script from Ilana Pena, and air on Hulu, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the original, Griffith played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver) by pretending to be her when Parker is away from the office recovering from a broken leg. Ford, 80, played Jack Trainer, Parker's boyfriend and McGill's love interest.

RELATED GALLERY: How Original Stars Really Feel About Their Shows and Movies Being Remade

The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Cusack, 60. Nichols, who died in 2014 at age 83, was also nominated for Best Director, and the film received a Best Picture nomination.

Griffith celebrated Working Girl's 30th anniversary on Instagram in December 2018, sharing an image of the movie's poster.

"30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide," the actress wrote, in part. "I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years."

Weaver's new film The Good House is now playing, her next movie Call Jane is out Oct. 28, and she returns in Avatar: The Way of Water on Dec. 16.