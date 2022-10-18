Entertainment Movies Sigourney Weaver Is 'Excited' About Selena Gomez Rebooting 'Working Girl' for a 'New Generation' "I think it's time to bring it back for a new generation," Sigourney Weaver tells PEOPLE of Selena Gomez's upcoming Working Girl reboot By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 01:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Selena Gomez (L); Sigourney Weaver in Working Girl (1988). Photo: Granitz/FilmMagic; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Sigourney Weaver can't wait to see Selena Gomez's upcoming Working Girl movie. Speaking to PEOPLE at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles Monday, Weaver, 73, voiced her support for the "awesome" news of Gomez, 30, remaking her iconic film. "I think she should do that," Weaver says. "I think it's time to bring it back for a new generation. And I think all of us who were in it will be very, very excited about seeing it." A source confirmed news of the Gomez-led project back in August, revealing that the singer and Only Murders in the Building actress would produce a reboot of the Melanie Griffith-starring 1988 comedy classic. It was unknown at the time whether Gomez would also star, while a director also had yet to be announced. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Sigourney Weaver. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Melanie Griffith Celebrates Working Girl's 30th Anniversary: "So Happy It Stands the Test of Time" The original version was directed by Mike Nichols, with the cast also featuring Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack alongside Weaver and Griffith, 65. The reimagining will reportedly be developed by 20th Century Studios, with a script from Ilana Pena, and air on Hulu, according to Entertainment Weekly. In the original, Griffith played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver) by pretending to be her when Parker is away from the office recovering from a broken leg. Ford, 80, played Jack Trainer, Parker's boyfriend and McGill's love interest. RELATED GALLERY: How Original Stars Really Feel About Their Shows and Movies Being Remade The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Cusack, 60. Nichols, who died in 2014 at age 83, was also nominated for Best Director, and the film received a Best Picture nomination. Griffith celebrated Working Girl's 30th anniversary on Instagram in December 2018, sharing an image of the movie's poster. "30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide," the actress wrote, in part. "I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years." Weaver's new film The Good House is now playing, her next movie Call Jane is out Oct. 28, and she returns in Avatar: The Way of Water on Dec. 16.