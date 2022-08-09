People.com Entertainment Movies Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance "It was just a joy to act with him again," she said of sharing the screen with costar Kevin Kline again By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 12:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74. She then "becomes dangerously entwined in one person's reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she's been avoiding for decades: herself." "I feel like myself with you," Weaver's Hildy tells Kline's Frank in the trailer. "Usually I only feel like myself when I have a drink in my hand." Later, Frank says before the pair shares a kiss, "Do what you need to do, Hildy. I'm not going anywhere." Sigourney Weaver Remembers Her Late Heartbreakers Costar Ray Liotta: 'A Doll to Work with' Michael Tompkins/Courtesy Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions Based on the 2013 novel by Ann Leary, The Good House is directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky. The cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson and Molly Brown. Weaver and Kline previously shared the screen in 1993's Dave and 1997's The Ice Storm. She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in September about reuniting with him for the new film. Michael Tompkins/Courtesy Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions "We've been great friends for a long time. We went to rival drama schools, so that's part of our daily banter; we have a mildly competitive and very affectionate relationship," said Weaver. "It was just a joy to act with him again. I trust him so much and I think he trusts me. It was just like we were on wheels and let go." The Good House is in theaters Sept. 30.