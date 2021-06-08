The sighting comes days after Sienna Miller and Archie Keswick were photographed hand-in-hand during a stroll at Hudson River Park

Sienna Miller Spotted Holding Hands with Archie Keswick During Day Out in N.Y.C.

Sienna Miller may have a new man in her life.

The 39-year-old actress was photographed holding hands with businessman Archie Keswick during a day out in New York City on Sunday.

Miller wore a white T-shirt and matching overalls for the casual outing, completing her monochromatic look with white sunglasses, golden sandals, and a tote by Frame.

Meanwhile, Keswick opted for a baby blue polo shirt, blue shorts and navy sneakers.

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but the sighting comes days after the pair were spotted hand-in-hand during a stroll at Hudson River Park in the city.

For that outing, Miller sported a green jacket, white blouse and cut-off denim shorts, while Keswick wore a grey polo shirt with jeans.

Sienna Miller and Archie Keswick hold hands in Hudson River Park on June 01, 2021 in New York City Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Keswick is a board member at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group International Limited, according to its website, and has been since joining in Dec. 2019.

"Having joined the Jardine Matheson group in 2007, he held a number of senior executive positions within the group, including most recently CEO, Pizza Hut Vietnam and the general manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong," the website reads.

He and Miller have reportedly known one another for quite some time.

Back in 2010, The Guardian described Keswick as a "close friend" of Miller's, while reporting on the News of the World phone-hacking scandal. (Miller was awarded £100,000 in 2011 after the newspaper admitted to hacking her phone.)

Miller was previously linked to editorial director Lucas Zwirner, whom the New York Post reported in September had split with the actress after more than a year of dating.

The actress and Zwirner sparked engagement rumors back in February 2020 after Miller was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand.