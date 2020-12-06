Sienna Miller Reflects on Ex-Fiancé Jude Law's Cheating Scandal: 'I Was in So Much Shock'

"With that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do," the actress remarked

Sienna Miller is opening up about a challenging time in her life.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the actress, 38, reflected on her split from ex-fiancé Jude Law over a decade ago, following news of his affair with his children's nanny.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was really hard," Miller said of the scandal. "And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night.”

"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do,” added the actress, who was starring in a production of the Shakespeare play As You Like It at the time.

Miller met Law, 47, in late 2003 on the set of Alfie. After nearly a year of dating, they got engaged on Christmas Day 2004.

However, Miller broke off the engagement after news of Law’s affair with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright, went public the following year. Miller and Law separated in November 2006, but reunited in the fall of 2009 and dated for over a year before splitting up again in February 2011.

Image zoom Jude Law, Sienna Miller | Credit: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Landov

The 21 Bridges star went on to say that she blocked out most of that time period from her memory. "There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it,” she recalled.

“People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember," Miller added. "I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

Image zoom Jude Law and Sienna Miller | Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Despite Miller and Law's split, the pair managed to stay on relatively good terms over the next years.

“I care about him enormously,” Miller told Porter magazine back in 2016, though she also shared they “don’t see each other that much.”