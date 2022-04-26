Sienna Miller explains that Jude Law was a "big actor" for Harvey Weinstein at the time

Sienna Miller Says Being Jude Law's Girlfriend Was 'Probably' a 'Protection' from Harvey Weinstein

Sienna Miller arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Lion' premiere and opening ceremony of the 12th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2016 will take place from September 22 until October 2.

Sienna Miller is looking back at her interactions with Harvey Weinstein, saying the now-convicted-rapist never "propositioned" her likely because she was in a relationship with Jude Law when working with the producer.

Weinstein, 70, was found guilty in 2020 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison. The disgraced film producer was formerly an executive at Miramax Films and the Weinstein Company.

Speaking with The Guardian, Miller, now 40, speculated that being Law's girlfriend early in her career shielded her from any advances from Weinstein. She worked with him on the 2006 movie Factory Girl.

"I was Jude's girlfriend, and there was probably protection in that. Jude was a big actor for Harvey," she said.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star also recalled Weinstein making her cry once — and feeling it was a right of passage.

"I was rehearsing one day with Steve Buscemi and Harvey called and asked me to come to his office. I said, 'I'm in rehearsal,' and he shouted, 'Now!' and sent a car," recalled Miller. "He sat me down in his office and said, 'You're not f-----g going out anymore, you're not partying, rah rah rah.' I was having a lot of fun, but I managed to go to work on time."

Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and actress Sienna Miller (R) attend the Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center on March 4, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein and Sienna Miller in March 2006 | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

"He was standing over me while I was sitting in a chair, lip quivering, and then he slammed the door, and I burst into tears. And then he came back in and said: 'It's because I'm f-----g proud of you,' and slammed the door again," she added. "You weren't really inaugurated until Weinstein made you cry. I imagined this is what Hollywood producers were like. I genuinely felt he'd given me the biggest validation. I was so grateful."

Miller explained that she was not "scared of him, actually" because she "was not aware that he was raping people" at the time. She added, "He asked for one meeting with me in a hotel, and I brought the other producers and it was innocuous. I've never been propositioned by anyone for a job."

The actress met Law, now 49, in late 2003 on the set of Alfie. After nearly a year of dating, they got engaged on Christmas Day 2004. Miller broke off the engagement after news of Law's affair with his children's nanny Daisy Wright went public the following year.

Miller and Law separated in November 2006, but reunited in the fall of 2009 and dated for over a year before splitting again in February 2011.