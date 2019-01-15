Sienna Miller, 37, Packs on PDA with New Boyfriend Lucas Zwirner, 27, in New York City

Sienna Miller isn’t afraid to show her new boyfriend a little love in public.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted out and about with 27-year-old Lucas Zwirner, editorial editor of publishing house David Zwirner Books. The two bundled up for a walk in New York City on Sunday as they walked Miller’s dog near Central Park.

Miller sported a green beanie with a light-green puffer jacket and jeans for the outing, while Zwirner kept warm in a bright mustard coat, blue beanie and olive-green pants.

The two seemed very into each other during the outing as they often slowed down for a kiss. They were also seen sitting on a bench continuing their PDA while her dog played in the park.

Miller and Zwirner were first spotted together last month at her ex Tom Sturridge’s birthday party in London, but this is the first time Zwirner has been identified.

The Yale grad oversees the publishing house, which his father David Zwirner created as a separate branch of his famous David Zwirner Gallery. He currently oversees 25 books released a year as editorial editor and has plans for the business to expand into more, according to a W Magazine profile from last year.

Miller split from Sturridge in 2015 after 4 years together. They share 4-year-old daughter Marlowe Ottoline Layng. She was most recently linked to her Foxcatcher dirctor Bennett Miller until 2017.