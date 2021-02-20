Sidney Poitier's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

The esteemed actor, born in 1927, broke all sorts of barriers in his long, award-winning career

By Kate Hogan Updated January 07, 2022 10:43 AM

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

Born in Miami in 1927, Sidney Poitier was raised in the Bahamas but returned to the States as a teen, acting with the North American Negro Theatre before landing his breakthrough role in 1955's Blackboard Jungle.

One of the first Black actors to find commercial success, he was also the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, and paved the way for many actors of color who've since followed. 

Credit: Gordon Parks/The Life Picture Collection/Getty

Relaxing with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, at their home in New York City in 1959. Together, they had four daughters. 

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

With Tony Curtis in 1959's The Defiant Ones, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. 

Credit: Gordon Parks/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

On Broadway in 1959's A Raisin in the Sun; he later starred in the 1961 film version of the story.

Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

With Diahann Caroll, with whom he had a years-long affair, at the 36th Academy Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 1964.

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

Showcasing his historic Oscar for Lilies of the Field at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. 

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Getty

On screen with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, one of the biggest films of his career. The film also drew attention for dealing with race: Poitier played the Black fiancé of a white woman, meeting her parents for the first time.

Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

With Bill Cosby in 1974's Uptown Saturday Night, one of a handful of films he also directed. 

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

With wife Joanna Shimkus at the Neighborhood of Watts Benefit Dinner at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills in 1984. Still married at the time of his death, together they had two daughters. 

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Out with three of his six daughters and wife Joanna Shimkus in New York City in the early 1980s.

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

With his honorary Academy Award at the 2002 ceremony. He received a minutes-long standing ovation when walking to the mic, and in his moving acceptance speech, spoke of the whiteness of early Hollywood and how the "unselfish" choices of a handful of filmmakers opened doors for him, allowing barriers to be broken for other Black actors and actresses. 

Poignantly that night, Denzel Washington and Halle Berry won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards; Berry was the first Black woman to ever win that honor.

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty

Receiving the the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Sam Levi/WireImage

With his family at the 6th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1999.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Making one of his more recent public appearances at the 2014 Oscars in Los Angeles, presenting Best Director with Angelina Jolie.

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

At 90, Poitier made a rare public appearance at the 50th anniversary screening of In the Heat of the Night during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A.

Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed that Poitier died on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. Weeks before his death, Variety reported that a play about the actor's life was coming to Broadway; called Sidney, the show was backed by the star's family and based on his autobiography, The Measure of a Man.

By Kate Hogan