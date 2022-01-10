Sidney Poitier: Where to Stream 19 of the Late Actor's Most Iconic Films

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

From In the Heat of the Night to Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, here's where to stream the filmography of Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at age 94

Sidney Poitier's onscreen legacy lives on.

The celebrated actor died Thursday evening at the age of 94, leaving behind a loving family, a legion of fans and a legendary film catalog that is available for streaming on a variety of services.

As compiled by Variety and IndieWire, a sampling of Poitier's most beloved movies can be accessed as follows:

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner: Starz A Raisin in the Sun: Amazon Prime Video Porgy and Bess: Roku (via Free Movie Classics) In the Heat of the Night: Cinemax, Pluto TV, Roku Channel To Sir, with Love: Amazon Prime Video They Call Me Mister Tibbs!: Tubi (free) Blackboard Jungle: Amazon Prime Video The Organization: Tubi (free) The Wilby Conspiracy: Tubi (free) No Way Out: Amazon Prime Video, Criterion Channel Duel at Diablo: Tubi (free) Sneakers: Amazon Prime Video, Cinemax app A Patch of Blue: Amazon Prime Video The Last Brickmaker in America: Tubi (free) The Slender Thread: Amazon Prime Video Lilies of the Field: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi The Defiant Ones: Amazon Prime Video Paris Blues: Tubi (free) Buck and the Preacher: Amazon Prime Video, Starz app

Sidney Poitier standing with his hands folded in a scene from the film 'In The Heat Of The Night', 1967. Sidney Poitier in In The Heat of the Night (1967) | Credit: United Artists/Getty

With a staggering list of accolades, including an Academy Award, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a knighthood, Poitier — the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar — leaves behind an indelible legacy that extends far beyond his commanding screen presence.

Having amassed awards ranging from a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1974 to an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992, a Kennedy Center Honors in 1995 and an honorary Oscar in 2002, Poitier also turned toward other artistic achievements including publishing three autobiographies and a novel, Montaro Caine (2013).

In a pronounced departure from his screen days, Poitier served as the Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He last appeared onscreen in the 2001 TV movie The Last Brickmaker in America.

Poitier received the lifetime achievement award at the 2016 BAFTA Awards but was unable to travel to London to accept the award due to health concerns. Instead of crossing the pond, Jamie Foxx and one of Poitier's daughters, Sydney Poitier, presented the actor his award at his Los Angeles home.

"Today my cup runneth over because I am here with my daughter and the future filmmakers of the world in celebration of this wonderful art form," Poitier told the BAFTA audience via video. "I have been very lucky. I have tried to be a good human being, a good actor, a good director, a good filmmaker. My wife is with me here. My wife, my children and my friends have been keeping me on my feet. To my family, my life force, I am nothing without you. And all of you, thank you for your warm embrace and this extraordinary moment and memory I shall cherish."

Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed Poitier's death to PEOPLE on Friday. That same day, publicist Mara Buxbaum issued a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of the Poitier family.

"There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends," the statement read. "To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts."

"Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness," the statement says. "His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.

"We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad's extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you've shown him, he loved you back," the statement concluded.