Apple is in the process of producing a documentary on Sidney Poitier, who died Jan. 6 at age 94

Sidney Poitier Documentary in the Pipeline at Apple, with Oprah Winfrey as Executive Producer

Apple is at work on a new documentary on the life and times of Sidney Poitier.

On Saturday, Deadline reported that Apple Original Films is producing a feature on the Oscar winning actor, who died Thursday at age 94. Oprah Winfrey is said to be signed on as an executive producer through Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.

According to the outlet, the 67-year-old media mogul and Apple teamed up for documentary over a year ago. Poitier's family is also participating in the project, with Reginald Hudlin directing.

In a statement to Variety after his passing, Poitier's family said, "To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father and a man who always put family first."

"He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder," they added.

Sidney Poitier standing with his hands folded in a scene from the film 'In The Heat Of The Night', 1967. Credit: United Artists/Getty

The first Black man to win the Best Actor Academy Award (for Lilies of the Field, 1963), Poitier's staggering list of accolades include a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a knighthood.

The actor's own story, with its humble beginnings and remarkable twists of fate, rivals that of any of his movies. Poitier was born two months premature in Miami in 1927, while his parents, Bahamian farmers Evelyn and Reginald Poitier, were in the country to sell tomatoes.

The likelihood of his survival was so uncertain that his father returned home with a shoebox to bury him at the time. He survived and eventually made his way to Harlem, where he made a living as a dish washer.

While serving in the army and washing dishes he joined the American Negro Theater, marking the start of his career in film. Some of his most notable dramas include No Way Out and A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway.