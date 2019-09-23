House of 1000 Corpses Horror Icon Sid Haig Dies at 80

Image zoom Sid Haig Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sid Haig, beloved by horror fans for his terrifying performance in Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, has died, his wife announced on Instagram. He was 80.

The late actor’s death comes after an undisclosed accident earlier this month, according to Entertainment Weekly. His wife Susan L. Oberg announced his death and eulogized her husband on his Instagram in a moving post on Monday.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens,” she wrote.

She continued, “He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

“Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you,” Oberg added.

Image zoom Sid Haig in House of 1000 Corpses Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

His death comes just weeks after Haig posted a lengthy caption celebrating winning the Vincent Price Award for Excellence in the Horror Genre.

“On Saturday night August 10th I had the greatest night of my career. I was presented with the Vincent Price Award for Excellence in the Horror Genre. And to make it even more special it was presented to me by Victoria Price, Vincent Price’s daughter, who is just as eloquent and exquisite as her father. To spend that night with family and friends was truly a pleasure,” he wrote.

“To be a part of the Horror community gives me great pleasure, and joy. You are the best and I thank you,” he added.

Haig was best known for his appearances in horror films, including 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. The actor got his start in the genre in 1967’s Spider Baby or, the Maddest Story Ever Told.

He also worked with director Quentin Tarantino twice — 1997’s Jackie Brown and 2004’s Kill Bill, Vol. 2.