Sia's Music and Rudy Giuliani's Borat 2 Cameo Sweep at the 2021 Razzie Awards

Sia's controversial film Music and Rudy Giuliani's memorable cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the biggest winners of the 2021 Razzie Awards

By Alexia Fernández
April 26, 2021 03:51 PM
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, honored the worst in film a day ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

While Nomadland swept at the Oscars, this year's Razzie Award winners included some movies that were also nominated for Oscars, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was up for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay at Hollywood's biggest night.

Rudy Giuliani's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm cameo was recognized by the Razzies, as was Sia's directorial debut starring Kate Hudson, Music, that made headlines last year. 

This year's winners also included Mike Lindell's—MyPillow CEO—film Absolute Proof, which claims that a Chinese cyberattack flipped the 2020 election to Joe Biden, despite no evidence to the claim, according to CNN.

Here's the full list of Razzie winners.

Worst Picture

365 Days
Absolute Proof (winner)
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle
Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof (winner)
Michele Morrone — 365 Days
Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween
David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted
Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II
Kate Hudson — Music (winner)
Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler
| Credit: Vertical Entertainment

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island 
Maggie Q — Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler — Music (winner)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask
Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)
Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle
Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle
Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy
Sia — Music (winner)

Worst Screenplay

365 Days (winner)
All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

365 Days
Dolittle (winner)
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984

