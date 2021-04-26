Sia's controversial film Music and Rudy Giuliani's memorable cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the biggest winners of the 2021 Razzie Awards

Sia's Music and Rudy Giuliani's Borat 2 Cameo Sweep at the 2021 Razzie Awards

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, honored the worst in film a day ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

While Nomadland swept at the Oscars, this year's Razzie Award winners included some movies that were also nominated for Oscars, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was up for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay at Hollywood's biggest night.

Rudy Giuliani's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm cameo was recognized by the Razzies, as was Sia's directorial debut starring Kate Hudson, Music, that made headlines last year.

This year's winners also included Mike Lindell's—MyPillow CEO—film Absolute Proof, which claims that a Chinese cyberattack flipped the 2020 election to Joe Biden, despite no evidence to the claim, according to CNN.

Here's the full list of Razzie winners.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof (winner)

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle

Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof (winner)

Michele Morrone — 365 Days

Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween

David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted

Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II

Kate Hudson — Music (winner)

Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days

kate hudson Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler | Credit: Vertical Entertainment

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island

Maggie Q — Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler — Music (winner)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)

Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask

Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (winner)

Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle

Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle

Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy

Sia — Music (winner)

Worst Screenplay

365 Days (winner)

All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel