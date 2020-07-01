Sia shared a message of support for Paris Jackson after an online petition to prevent her new film's release attracted more than 260,000 signatures

Sia Defends Paris Jackson as a 'Good Person' amid Backlash to Movie Where She Plays Jesus

Sia is sticking up for Paris Jackson as critics denounce her role as Jesus Christ in the upcoming film Habit.

On Wednesday, the "Chandelier" singer shared a message of support for Jackson after an online petition to prevent her new film's release attracted more than 260,000 signatures as of July 1.

"Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," Sia wrote on Twitter.

Habit was announced in April, revealing that Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter will play Jesus Christ opposite Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

The indie film follows Thorne as a girl with a Jesus fetish who gets caught up in a violent drug deal and sees a way out by masquerading as a nun. Thorne also serves as executive producer.

It’s not clear what exactly Jackson’s role as Jesus will entail in the movie. Still, the news has received an onslaught of backlash.

Habit previously drew the ire of an organization called One Million Moms that started their own petition, which has attracted over 70,000 signatures as of Wednesday. The group called the film "sacrilegious" and said it "mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith."

The upcoming movie, which has already been filmed and is in post-production, marks the directorial debut of actress Janell Shirtcliff, with a script penned by Suki Kaiser, based on a story by Shirtcliff and Sydney White actress Libby Mintz. According to IMDB, Mintz also has a role in the movie.