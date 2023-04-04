'Shrek' Reboot in Works with Original Cast in Negotiations to Return: 'There's Tremendous Enthusiasm'

Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey and the kingdom of Far Far Away are making their way back to movie screens.

While speaking with Variety recently about the upcoming animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri told the outlet that he and DreamWorks Animation intend to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with original voice actors Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," Meledandri told the outlet.

"And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places," he added, noting: "The original cast is a huge part of that."

While Meledandri said that none of the series' three main stars have signed on for a new Shrek movie yet, negotiations are underway. The producer told Variety that "every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Murphy, 62, said during an interview with Etalk in January that he would reprise his role as Donkey "in two seconds." When asked about those comments, Meledandri told Variety that Murphy's interest in returning shows "his strong enthusiasm for a role that he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks."

"I found that comment to be very exciting," the executive and film producer added, noting that he believes Donkey could warrant a spinoff movie similar to the two Puss in Boots movies, released in 2011 and 2022.

Myers, who voices Shrek in all four main films in the franchise, has also expressed interest in returning to the role.

"I loved playing Shrek," the 59-year-old Saturday Night Live alum told GQ during an interview in May 2022. "If I had to do one Shrek a year I'd be thrilled."

Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the second Shrek spinoff starring Antonio Banderas, received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Variety previously reported in 2018 that Universal Pictures had appointed Meledandri in charge of future Shrek projects. There is not yet a timetable for when a potential Shrek 5 may release.