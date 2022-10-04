See Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Romantic and Action-Packed 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest wedding rom-com is here!

On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first preview for Shotgun Wedding, costarring Josh Duhamel alongside Lopez, 53, as a groom and bride whose destination wedding goes off the rails.

Produced by Lopez and directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect and Sisters), Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows a couple (Duhamel, 49, and Lopez) bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

Ana Carballosa

But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location. Then, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Calling Lopez "fantastic" during a May 2021 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, Duhamel went on, "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her."

"It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend," he shared.

Back in February, Duhamel told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s guest correspondent Adrianna Costa that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" the upcoming action rom-com alongside Lopez.

"J.Lo is, like, a ... she is a boss. In the best way," the actor said when asked who was more intimidating between Lopez and his The Thing About Pam costar Renée Zellweger, whom he said was "like a sweet little Texas girl."

"I had one of the most fun times ever making that movie," Duhamel continued of Shotgun Wedding, calling their Dominican Republic filming location "one of the most beautiful places in the world." And, to boot, "It's [a] funny bonkers movie," he added.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Friday, Jan. 27, on Prime Video.