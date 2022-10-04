See Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Romantic and Action-Packed 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 10:07 AM

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest wedding rom-com is here!

On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first preview for Shotgun Wedding, costarring Josh Duhamel alongside Lopez, 53, as a groom and bride whose destination wedding goes off the rails.

Produced by Lopez and directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect and Sisters), Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows a couple (Duhamel, 49, and Lopez) bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Ana Carballosa

But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location. Then, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Calling Lopez "fantastic" during a May 2021 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, Duhamel went on, "I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her."

"It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend," he shared.

Shotgun Wedding. Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa
Ana Carballosa

RELATED GALLERY: Every Time Jennifer Lopez Played a Bride On Screen

Back in February, Duhamel told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s guest correspondent Adrianna Costa that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" the upcoming action rom-com alongside Lopez.

"J.Lo is, like, a ... she is a boss. In the best way," the actor said when asked who was more intimidating between Lopez and his The Thing About Pam costar Renée Zellweger, whom he said was "like a sweet little Texas girl."

shotgun wedding amazon prime
amazon prime

"I had one of the most fun times ever making that movie," Duhamel continued of Shotgun Wedding, calling their Dominican Republic filming location "one of the most beautiful places in the world." And, to boot, "It's [a] funny bonkers movie," he added.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Friday, Jan. 27, on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding
Josh Duhamel Had the 'Best Time' Making 'Shotgun Wedding' with Jennifer Lopez: 'She Is a Boss'
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
American actor Josh Duhamel and wife/American model, television host and beauty pageant titleholder - Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari arrive at the World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit' held at the Harmony Gold Theater on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit', Harmony Gold Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Sep 2022
Josh Duhamel Gushes About Audra Mari as Pair Walk First Red Carpet Since Wedding: 'I'm Lucky'
Josh Duhamel Details Working with 'Fantastic' Jennifer Lopez, Shares Update on How She's Doing
Josh Duhamel Says Working with Jennifer Lopez Was 'Fantastic': 'Like Rekindling an Old Friendship'
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos from the Dominican Republic Set of 'Shotgun Wedding' After Filming Wraps
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding
Josh Duhamel on Working with Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz for 'Shotgun Wedding' : 'What You Dream About'
Jennifer Lopez THE MOTHER | Official Teaser | Netflix
Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay Shetty
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Says Wedding Was 'Truly Special'
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Josh Duhamel Says Wedding Day with Audra Mari Was 'Touch and Go' Until an Hour Before Due to Injury
Josh Duhamel Details Pre-Wedding Day Injury and How He Got Through Ceremony: It Was 'Touch and Go'
josh duhamel
Josh Duhamel Went to E.R. Hours Before Wedding for Injured Back from 'Wild Dance Moves' on Party Bus
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel Holds Hands with Girlfriend Audra Mari After Date Night in Malibu
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Fargo, ND - Actor Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari get married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple looked stunning as they were seen riding a red vintage convertible around town, posing and happily pumping their fists in the air.Pictured: Josh Duhamel, Audra MariBACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari in North Dakota Wedding Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Kevin Smith on Attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Ben Affleck Wrote a '12-Page Speech' for Vows to Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Smith Says: 'Very Inspiring'
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Relationship Timeline