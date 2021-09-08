Wilson is set to reprise his role as Orm in the upcoming DC sequel

Shirtless Patrick Wilson Looks Buff and Rugged on the Set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Patrick Wilson has the internet buzzing after showing off his ripped abs on social media on Wednesday.

The actor, who is currently hard at work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was photographed on set by director James Wan who shared a photo of Wilson's toned physique and new hair.

"I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression. #Aquaman," Wan wrote in the Instagram caption.

On Monday, Wilson also shared a black and white Instagram photo of himself shirtless during a run.

"Can Atlanteans Run? #SeeOrmRun #RunOrmRun #aquamanandthelostkingdom," Wilson, 48, wrote in the caption.

The actor will reprise his role as Orm in the upcoming sequel to 2018's Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Wilson's character is the half-brother of Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Orm was crowned King of Atlantis in the first film and sought to declare war on the surface world for humanity's desecration of the seven seas. His plan was thwarted by Aquaman and he was imprisoned at the end of the film.

Over the weekend, Momoa shared a first look at his costume for the sequel, due in theaters on December 2022.

In the first photo, Momoa reminded fans of Aquaman's epic outfit from the first film before revealing his epic new ensemble for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the second image.

Instead of his classic green-and-gold attire, the superhero will rock a navy bodysuit with chrome accents in the DC Extended Universe movie.

"Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j," Momoa captioned the images.

The suit isn't the only thing changing either. In mid-July, Momoa announced that he was dying his hair blonde for the film.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," he said in a video on Instagram the day before shooting for Aquaman 2 began in London. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."