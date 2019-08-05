Brother Bonding! Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Surfs with Chris Hemsworth in Australia

The Hemsworth brothers know how to spend quality time together.

Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth were spotted hitting the surf in their native Australia over the weekend in a bit of brotherly bonding. The two made their way back to their cars after the session, with both brothers carrying their boards while wearing wetsuits to stay warm in the Australian winter.

RELATED: Family Date Night! Liam Hemsworth Hits the AvengersPremiere with Brothers, Wife Miley Cyrus

Liam, 29, was likely visiting his older brother in Byron Bay, where Chris, 35, lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids — daughter India, 7, and 5-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

The two often spend quality time together and Liam was last seen supporting Chris in April at the premiere of his latest Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame. Liam stepped out on the red carpet with wife Miley Cyrus where they were joined by oldest brother Luke Hemsworth, 37, as well as the handsome siblings’ mom, Leonie Hemsworth.

Image zoom Liam and Chris Hemsworth Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

The brothers have also been working out together while Liam is in town. Both brothers posted a silly video of them lifting on their Instagrams while touting their involvement with instant coffee company Sipp.

Liam and Chris enlisted a friend to film the video, which first shows a “V.I.P.” box of the instant coffee going to Chris before panning over to a shirtless and buff Liam instead. Liam announced in his Instagram caption that he’ll serve as “global ambassador” for the brand.

While the brothers are often supportive of their respective careers, Chris revealed a few years ago that Liam was actually almost cast in his star-making role as Thor. Chris told W magazine that he initially went in for an audition with director Kenneth Branagh that he though went well, but then he “never heard anything back.”

“Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it,” Chris said in 2017.

When working with Joss Whedon on The Cabin in the Woods, Whedon encouraged him to champion for the part more, which led to him being cast.

“I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me,” Chris said. “It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.”