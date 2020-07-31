Shirtless Jason Momoa Gets Hosed Off in Muddy Instagram Post: 'Hard to Explain This One'

A very aqua man indeed!

After a muddy outdoor outing, Jason Momoa posted on Instagram early Friday morning showing himself being hosed down in a series of sunny snapshots. The Aquaman actor, 40, went shirtless to get clean after becoming completely caked in mud while riding a dune buggy.

Momoa joked about his "dirty" Schaeffers Garment Hotel pants, the light-pink garments smothered in brown mud as he stands barefoot while someone showers him with the hose.

"like a pig in s---. 🤣🤣🤣 hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy," he captioned the photos, which also showed the soaked star turning the hose on himself.

Taking the opportunity to promote his upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, Momoa added: "dune coming soon aloha j. @schaeffersgarmenthotel dirty pink 😭🤣😂."

The images, shared by Vanity Fair in May, show Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and more in the elaborate costuming and arid setting of the movie, using the miles of sand dunes outside Abu Dhabi as the dangerous planet of Arrakis.

The movie — based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert — centers on the royal family of Caladan, as they travel through the galaxy to mine Arrakis for the special spice that propels them.

“Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they’re very much in my thoughts,” Villeneuve previously told Vanity Fair. “I’m so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as Dune was made to be seen on the big screen.”

While the book told the whole story in one installment, Villeneuve will tell the story in two movies. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” said Villeneuve. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”