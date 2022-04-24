Shirley MacLaine's Life in Photos
A look back at the Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress — who turns 88 on April 24 – and her life in photos
1934: Shirley MacLaine Is Born
Shirley MacLaine was born Shirley MacLean Beaty on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia.
1955: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Trouble with Harry
MacLaine made her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry in 1955. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year.
1958: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Hot Spell
Pictured: MacLaine having a good time on the set of Hot Spell in 1958.
1958: Shirley MacLaine Stars Alongside Frank Sinatra in Some Came Running
MacLaine earned her first Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for her role alongside Frank Sinatra in Some Came Running.
1959: Shirley MacLaine with Her Husband, Steve Parker, and Daughter, Sachi
MacLaine married businessman Steve Parker in 1954 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Sachi, in 1956. MacLaine and Parker divorced in 1982.
1960: Shirley MacLaine Reunites with Frank Sinatra in Can-Can
In 1960, MacLaine and Frank Sinatra teamed up once again in the musical film, Can-Can.
1960: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Apartment
MacLaine starred in The Apartment alongside Jack Lemmon, and the film was a huge success. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, and MacLaine was up for Best Actress. She didn't win the Oscar, but took home a Golden Globe Award for her performance.
1961: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Children's Hour with Audrey Hepburn and James Garner
In 1961, MacLaine starred in The Children's Hour opposite Audrey Hepburn. She was nominated for another Golden Globe Award for her performance.
1963: Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon Make Their Marks
MacLaine and her The Apartment costar Jack Lemmon were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in the early '60s.
1964: Shirley MacLaine Wins a Golden Globe
In 1964, MacLaine won another Golden Globe Award for her starring role in Irma la Douce.
1966: Shirley MacLaine with Brother Warren Beatty
MacLaine is the sister of fellow actor Warren Beatty. Here, the pair at a movie premiere together in 1966.
1967: Shirley MacLaine Arrives at the Premiere of Woman Times Seven
MacLaine looked like the picture of glamour when she arrived at the Woman Times Seven premiere in 1967.
1969: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Sweet Charity
In 1969, MacLaine nabbed the titular role in the film version of the musical Sweet Charity. She was nominated for another Golden Globe Award for her performance.
1970: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Two Mules for Sister Sara with Clint Eastwood
In 1970, MacLaine teamed up with Clint Eastwood for a Western: Two Mules for Sister Sara.
1976: Shirley MacLaine Performs in Her CBS Special Gypsy in My Soul
MacLaine starred in Gypsy in My Soul in 1976, and won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety special.
1976: Shirley MacLaine at the Opening of Her One-Woman Show, with Liza Minnelli
MacLaine got some support from pal Liza Minnelli after performing her one-woman show in 1976.
1983: Shirley MacLaine with Her New Book Out on a Limb
In 1983, MacLaine released Out on a Limb. The book was adapted into a miniseries, in which MacLaine starred. It wouldn't be her last authorial adventure: MacLaine also wrote Dancing in the Light (1985), It's All In The Playing (1987), My Lucky Stars (1995), Sage-ing While Age-ing (2008), I'm Over All That: And Other Confessions (2011) and more.
1983: Shirley MacLaine in Terms of Endearment
In 1983, MacLaine starred in Terms of Endearment with Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award ...
1984: Shirley MacLaine Wins an Academy Award
... and her first Oscar!
1989: Shirley MacLaine in Steel Magnolias
In 1989, MacLaine played the grumpy Ouiser in Steel Magnolias. The film also starred actresses Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis and Dolly Parton.
1995: Shirley MacLaine in Concert in Paris
In 1995, the actress took to the stage once more, performing at Casino de Paris in the City of Love.
1996: Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson in The Evening Star
In 1996, over a decade after acting alongside him in Terms of Endearment, MacLaine reunited with Jack Nicholson in The Evening Star.
1998: Shirley MacLaine Accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes
In 1998, MacLaine was honored for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" at the Golden Globes as a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
2000: Shirley MacLaine in These Old Broads
In 2000, MacLaine hit the small screen alongside Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor and Joan Collins in Reynolds' series, These Old Broads.
2005: Shirley MacLaine at the Premiere of In Her Shoes
MacLaine continued to grace the big screen, starring in films like Rumor Has It... and In Her Shoes.
2008: Shirley MacLaine Supports Her Brother at the AFI Life Achievement Awards
In 2008, MacLaine was there to support her brother, Warren Beatty, as he was honored with at the AFI Life Achievement Awards. With them, Beatty's wife of 30 years, Annette Bening.
2008: Shirley MacLaine with Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda
In 2008, MacLaine, Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda rubbed elbows at ELLE's 15th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute.
2010: Shirley MacLaine with Julia and Emma Roberts at the Valentine's Day Premiere
MacLaine appeared in the 2010 ensemble movie, Valentine's Day. Here, she walks the red carpet with her costars, Julia Roberts and her niece Emma Roberts.
2017: Shirley MacLaine at the Academy Awards
MacLaine continues to act. She has made appearances on TV shows like Downton Abbey (2012 and 2013) and Glee (2014) as well as in films such as The Last Word (2017) and Wild Oats (2016).
She is set to appear next in 2022's American Dreamer.