Shirley MacLaine's Life in Photos

A look back at the Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress — who turns 88 on April 24 – and her life in photos

By Andrea Wurzburger April 24, 2022 08:00 AM

1 of 29

1934: Shirley MacLaine Is Born

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty

Shirley MacLaine was born Shirley MacLean Beaty on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

1955: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Trouble with Harry

Credit: Paramount/Getty

MacLaine made her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry in 1955. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year. 

3 of 29

1958: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Hot Spell

Credit: Paramount/Getty

Pictured: MacLaine having a good time on the set of Hot Spell in 1958. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 29

1958: Shirley MacLaine Stars Alongside Frank Sinatra in Some Came Running

Credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty

MacLaine earned her first Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for her role alongside Frank Sinatra in Some Came Running. 

Advertisement

5 of 29

1959: Shirley MacLaine with Her Husband, Steve Parker, and Daughter, Sachi

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

MacLaine married businessman Steve Parker in 1954 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Sachi, in 1956. MacLaine and Parker divorced in 1982. 

6 of 29

1960: Shirley MacLaine Reunites with Frank Sinatra in Can-Can

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

In 1960, MacLaine and Frank Sinatra teamed up once again in the musical film, Can-Can. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 29

1960: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Apartment

Credit: United Artists/Archive Photos/Getty

MacLaine starred in The Apartment alongside Jack Lemmon, and the film was a huge success. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, and MacLaine was up for Best Actress. She didn't win the Oscar, but took home a Golden Globe Award for her performance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 29

1961: Shirley MacLaine Stars in The Children's Hour with Audrey Hepburn and James Garner

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

In 1961, MacLaine starred in The Children's Hour opposite Audrey Hepburn. She was nominated for another Golden Globe Award for her performance. 

Advertisement

9 of 29

1963: Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon Make Their Marks

Credit: Getty

MacLaine and her The Apartment costar Jack Lemmon were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in the early '60s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 29

1964: Shirley MacLaine Wins a Golden Globe

Credit: Archivio APG/Mondadori via Getty

In 1964, MacLaine won another Golden Globe Award for her starring role in Irma la Douce

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 29

1966: Shirley MacLaine with Brother Warren Beatty

Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

MacLaine is the sister of fellow actor Warren Beatty. Here, the pair at a movie premiere together in 1966. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 29

1967: Shirley MacLaine Arrives at the Premiere of Woman Times Seven

Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

MacLaine looked like the picture of glamour when she arrived at the Woman Times Seven premiere in 1967. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 29

1969: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Sweet Charity

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1969, MacLaine nabbed the titular role in the film version of the musical Sweet Charity. She was nominated for another Golden Globe Award for her performance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 29

1970: Shirley MacLaine Stars in Two Mules for Sister Sara with Clint Eastwood

Credit: ullstein bild/Getty

In 1970, MacLaine teamed up with Clint Eastwood for a Western: Two Mules for Sister Sara. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 29

1976: Shirley MacLaine Performs in Her CBS Special Gypsy in My Soul

Credit: CBS/Getty

MacLaine starred in Gypsy in My Soul in 1976, and won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety special. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 29

1976: Shirley MacLaine at the Opening of Her One-Woman Show, with Liza Minnelli

Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

MacLaine got some support from pal Liza Minnelli after performing her one-woman show in 1976. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 29

1983: Shirley MacLaine with Her New Book Out on a Limb

Credit: Ron Burton/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty

In 1983, MacLaine released Out on a Limb. The book was adapted into a miniseries, in which MacLaine starred. It wouldn't be her last authorial adventure: MacLaine also wrote Dancing in the Light (1985), It's All In The Playing (1987), My Lucky Stars (1995), Sage-ing While Age-ing (2008), I'm Over All That: And Other Confessions (2011) and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 29

1983: Shirley MacLaine in Terms of Endearment

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1983, MacLaine starred in Terms of Endearment with Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award ... 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 29

1984: Shirley MacLaine Wins an Academy Award

Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

... and her first Oscar! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 29

1989: Shirley MacLaine in Steel Magnolias

Credit: TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1989, MacLaine played the grumpy Ouiser in Steel Magnolias. The film also starred actresses Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis and Dolly Parton. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 29

1995: Shirley MacLaine in Concert in Paris

Credit: Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

In 1995, the actress took to the stage once more, performing at Casino de Paris in the City of Love. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 29

1996: Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson in The Evening Star

Credit: Paramount/Getty

In 1996, over a decade after acting alongside him in Terms of Endearment, MacLaine reunited with Jack Nicholson in The Evening Star.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 29

1998: Shirley MacLaine Accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

Credit: Fitzroy Barrett/NBCU/Getty

In 1998, MacLaine was honored for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" at the Golden Globes as a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 29

2000: Shirley MacLaine in These Old Broads

Credit: Timothy White/Disney/Getty

In 2000, MacLaine hit the small screen alongside Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor and Joan Collins in Reynolds' series, These Old Broads. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 29

2005: Shirley MacLaine at the Premiere of In Her Shoes

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

MacLaine continued to grace the big screen, starring in films like Rumor Has It... and In Her Shoes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 29

2008: Shirley MacLaine Supports Her Brother at the AFI Life Achievement Awards

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2008, MacLaine was there to support her brother, Warren Beatty, as he was honored with at the AFI Life Achievement Awards. With them, Beatty's wife of 30 years, Annette Bening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 29

2008: Shirley MacLaine with Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty

In 2008, MacLaine, Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda rubbed elbows at ELLE's 15th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 29

2010: Shirley MacLaine with Julia and Emma Roberts at the Valentine's Day Premiere

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

MacLaine appeared in the 2010 ensemble movie, Valentine's Day. Here, she walks the red carpet with her costars, Julia Roberts and her niece Emma Roberts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 29

2017: Shirley MacLaine at the Academy Awards

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

MacLaine continues to act. She has made appearances on TV shows like Downton Abbey (2012 and 2013) and Glee (2014) as well as in films such as The Last Word (2017) and Wild Oats (2016). 

She is set to appear next in 2022's American Dreamer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger