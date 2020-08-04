Shia LaBeouf Shows Support for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden with 'BIDEN' Face Mask

Shia LaBeouf is endorsing a presidential candidate three months ahead of the election.

The actor, 34, was seen safely buying water while wearing a black face mask supporting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate in this year's election, in Los Angeles on Monday.

LaBeouf’s mask read, “BIDEN,” in white letters; he also wore a bright orange T-shirt and black athletic pants.

This is the actor’s latest sighting since early July when he was photographed shirtless and showing off his chest tattoo which he got for his role in the film The Tax Collector.

For the crime thriller, LaBeouf plays a tax collector named Creeper for a local crime lord that cuts his profits from gangs. To truly portray the role, the actor decided to actually get inked with the tattoo his character Creeper would have throughout the movie.

"He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul. He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed," said Tax Collector's director David Ayer in an interview with Slash Film. "So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed."

LaBeouf's full chest tattoo features his character's name, "CREEPER," written across his lower abdomen in all capital letters. Above that, a tattoo featuring an image of a woman leaning her head on what appears to be a clown. There’s also some ink of the signage for “Route 071” on his left shoulder.