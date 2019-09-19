Shia LaBeouf Says He Wrestled with Tom Hardy While Naked: It Was a 'Weird Cutey Wrestling Match'

Shia LaBeouf once got himself into a tricky situation with his Lawless costar Tom Hardy.

The Peanut Butter Falcon star, 33, shot down rumors he had gotten into a fighting match with Hardy, 42, on the set of their 2012 film during his recent appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones.

“It’s a bunch of bulls—,” LaBeouf said of the rumors. “We used to wrestle all the time. He was a big f—ing person, especially then, he was getting ready for Bane [in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises].”

The actor continued, “My girlfriend at the time was over at my house, we were on the balcony and we saw him and his trainer come back from the gym. We used to f— with each other all the time. It just so happened one week my girlfriend is in town and he runs into the room.”

“He picked me up and I didn’t have nothing on so now I’m naked, on his shoulder, we’re in the hallway, we’re wrestling around,” LaBeouf said. “And then I got upset about it because he got the better of me but I’m in some weird, twisty naked position. My s—’s over here and his s—’s over here and I’m like, ‘Uh, don’t.'”

Image zoom Tom Hardy & Shia LaBeouf in Lawless Weinstein Company/ Everett

The wrestling match proved to be too much for either to handle.

“We wound up inching over to the stairs and he fell down the stairs,” LaBeouf explained. “He wound up hurting his back so for the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out but that wasn’t the case. We were having some weird cutey wrestling match.”

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Says He’s on His ‘Ninth Life’ After ‘F— Ups’: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Human’

Hardy holds no hard feelings, either. The Mad Max: Fury Road actor spoke to Esquire about LaBeouf’s talent in 2018.

“Shia has the ability to land scene after scene that builds a reality from utter fantasy,” Hardy said of LaBeouf’s acting in Transformers. “We know the robots aren’t really there. They just aren’t. When I watch Shia, they are.”

LaBeouf can next be seen in The Peanut Butter Falcon which is now in theaters and his semi-autobiographical Honey Boy, which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 8 by Amazon Studios.