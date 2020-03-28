Shia LaBeouf Seen Wearing Wedding Ring as He Spends Time with Ex Mia Goth

Image zoom BACKGRID

Shia LaBeouf was spotted with an eye-raising accessory during a recent outing with ex-wife Mia Goth.

The American Honey actor, 33, was recently spotted out and about with Goth, 26. During the outing, LaBeouf wore a wedding band on that finger and Goth also had on a diamond ring and a wedding band.

Photos showed the pair, who were both dressed casually for the outing, sitting together on a bench outside, with Goth leaning towards the actor with her hand on his knee.

LaBeouf was previously photographed wearing the ring at the Academy Awards in February.

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair first met in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, and Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The following years were full of breakups, makeups and rumors that the pair were headed down the aisle.

After nearly four years of dating, LaBeouf and Goth tied the knot in October 2016, exchanging vows in a non-traditional Las Vegas ceremony, which was live-streamed on the Internet.

“We’re proud of it — it was love,” LaBeouf said of the ceremony during a subsequent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, while the actor confirmed their marriage, the Clark County of Nevada claimed that the couple was not legally married. “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas,” they wrote in a Tweet.

A rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways in 2018.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said.