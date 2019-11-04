Shia LaBeouf Thanks Officer Who Arrested Him in 2017 for ‘Changing My Life’ in Emotional Speech

Image zoom Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf‘s 2017 arrest may have been “mortifying,” but he’s grateful that it helped turn his life around.

While accepting an award for the script of his new autobiographical film Honey Boy at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the actor extended a warm message to the police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness.

“I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life,” said LaBeouf, 33.

The actor, who is now sober, went on to thank “my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life” and also extended gratitude to his parents “for giving me life.”

Opening up about the arrest, during which the actor went on a racist and expletive-laced tirade at police officers, LaBeouf previously described the incident as “mortifying.”

“What went on in George was mortifying,” he told Esquire in 2018, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster.”

“I f—ed up,” he added.

At the time of his arrest, LaBeouf was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, although the former charge was later dropped. In October 2017, the actor pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. After footage of the incident was released online showing the actor’s foul-mouthed tantrum while resisting arrest, LeBeouf apologized for his behavior, calling the incident “a new low,” and added that he was “actively taking steps toward securing” sobriety.

Though Honey Boy doesn’t exactly mirror LaBeouf’s life, the film, which the actor wrote while in rehab, loosely follows his trajectory into stardom.

In a recent interview with MTV News, LaBeouf, who plays a fictionalized version of his own father in the movie, said that writing Honey Boy saved his life and career.

“I was totally lost. And quite apathetic to my whole craft and my life. Really like bottom barrel for me, which is what I needed. I wasn’t going to stop doing what I was doing until that happened to me,” LaBeouf admitted.

“I found my way to survive and be able to flourish,” he continued. “I feel like my best stuff has come in the last five years and none of that was studio work. I have a good group around me now. I am closer to my family than I ever have been before.”

Honey Boy opens in theaters Nov. 8.