Shia LaBeouf Spotted Filming on Atlanta Set of Francis Ford Coppola's Epic 'Megalopolis' Movie

Shia LaBeouf wore a showy black-and-gold costume while filming scenes for Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming movie

Published on November 8, 2022 05:05 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Shia Labeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel get in character for 'Megalopolis'

Shia LaBeouf is back to work.

On Monday, LaBeouf, 36, was spotted filming scenes in Atlanta on the set of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis with costar Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones).

LaBeouf was dressed up in black and gold for his character's costume, wearing a black button-down shirt with vertical gold chains print, complete with matching leather pants, a belt, a golden chain and a leather fedora adorned with gold studs.

Photos from the Megalopolis set also show LaBeouf wearing a long ponytail that reaches down to his mid-back.

In other photos published by The Daily Mail on Monday, the actor sported an equally showy black leather jacket with gold-studded patterns on the set.

In September, Variety reported that LaBeouf had landed a leading role in 83-year-old Ford Coppola's upcoming epic $100-million movie, one week after the actor broke his silence on his relationship with former girlfriend FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual battery and "relentless abuse" in December 2020, in a letter that Variety published on Aug. 26.

Shia Labeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel get in character for 'Megalopolis'
BACKGRID

After FKA twigs filed the lawsuit, which alleged that LaBeouf sexually and physically assaulted and battered the singer and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, LaBeouf sought inpatient treatment and parted with his agency, CAA, while on a hiatus from acting.

LaBeouf's letter, published by Variety, also directly disputed Don't Worry Darling director and actor Olivia Wilde's August claim to the outlet that she had fired LaBeouf from the production.

In the letter, LaBeouf claimed he actually "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time," while Wilde had told the outlet that she fired the actor over concerns that LaBeouf's acting process did not help create "a safe, trusting environment" on set.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," LaBeouf told Wilde, 38, in the email. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shia LaBeouf. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Megalopolis, LaBeouf acts alongside an ensemble cast that includes Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Forest Whitaker, Grace VanderWaal, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Nathalie Emmanuel, James Remar and Kathryn Hunter.

Coppola, who has only described the upcoming movie as something that will explore the idea of "utopia," told GQ in February that he plans to personally finance the movie's estimated $120 million budget.

