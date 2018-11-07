Shia LaBeouf Shares a Kiss with FKA Twigs in L.A. After Being Spotted Together in the U.K.

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs aren’t shying away from PDA after the two were spotted sharing a kiss on Tuesday.

The two stars matched in white T-shirts and army green pants as they stopped walking to share a kiss in Studio City, California.

The outing comes almost two months after LaBeouf, 32, was spotted leaving the London home of the British singer in September.

Reps for LaBeouf had no comment.

At the time, the American Honey actor was accompanied by the “Good to Love” singer, 30, for an outing to a local grocery store.

Both were dressed casually with LaBeouf in shorts, a gray sweatshirt and an emerald green jacket while FKA twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) wore a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

The two acted alongside each other in their upcoming film Honey Boy, which was written by LaBeouf and centers on a child actor working to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

LaBeouf appeared to tie the knot with actress Mia Goth in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016. While the actor confirmed the marriage while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, local officials claimed he and Goth were not legally married.

FKA twigs was previously engaged to actor Robert Pattinson in 2015 before they split in 2017.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time Pattinson and the singer split due to distance and time apart.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” the source said. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”