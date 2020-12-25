Shia LaBeouf’s Lawyer Says He’s Seeking 'Long-Term Inpatient Treatment' After FKA Twigs' Abuse Allegations

"Shia needs help and he knows that," the actor's lawyer said in a recent statement to Variety

Sia LaBeouf is reportedly "actively" seeking treatment following allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs.

The Grammy nominee, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against the actor earlier this month alleging sexual and physical abuse. In the suit, another of LaBeouf's ex-girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho, accuses him of similar behavior.

LaBeouf's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told Variety Thursday that the actor is seeking help.

"Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs," Holley said in a statement to the outlet.

Barnett's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Variety that the lawsuit was filed after LaBeouf was allegedly "unwilling to agree to get appropriate help" when his clients tried to settle out of the public eye.

"This isn’t about Shia’s career," Freedman said. "This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior."

Holley disagreed, telling Variety, "When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable."

"To that end, he paid for, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and traveled from another country to attend the mediation set up by the lawyers for both sides" Holley added. "When Twigs’ lawyer cancelled the mediation, Shia’s lawyer tried to get it rescheduled. Shia’s position has never changed and I have reached out to Mr. Freedman to see how things might get back on track."

Holley and Freedman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Barnett told the New York Times earlier this month. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

Barnett said that she did not come forward sooner because she was afraid she would not be believed.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Freedman said, "Shia LaBeouf has abused Ms. Barnett, Ms. Pho and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

LaBeouf admitted past abusive behavior to the Times, but also said that "many" of the allegations against him were untrue. He added that he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he said in an email to the Times. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Since news of the lawsuit broke, several people have come out in support of Barnett, including Sia, who accused LaBeouf on Twitter of being a "pathological liar" and conning the "Cheap Thrills" singer into "an adulterous relationship." (Sia did not provide further details of her allegations, and reps for Sia have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment).

Barnett plans to donate a significant portion of any monetary damages from the lawsuit to charities dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," she told the Times.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.