Shia LaBeouf Says He's on His 'Ninth Life' After 'F--- Ups': 'I've Never Felt More Human'

Shia LaBeouf gave a reflective interview about his life now after years of public controversies.

The actor sat down with MTV News to talk about his life and career ahead of the release of his latest movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon. LaBeouf opened up about being in a good place after years of turmoil.

“I’ve never had my feet as firmly planted in the floor as I do now,” LaBeouf, 33, said. “I’ve never felt more human. I am very aware of how lucky I am. I am on my ninth life.”

LaBeouf also opened up about going to rehab and writing his upcoming semi-biographical movie Honey Boy, starring Lucas Hedges. The actor said it saved his life and career.

“I was totally lost. And quite apathetic to my whole craft and my life. Really like bottom barrel for me, which is what I needed. I wasn’t going to stop doing what I was doing until that happened to me,” LaBeouf admitted.

“I found my way to survive and be able to flourish,” he continued. “I feel like my best stuff has come in the last five years and none of that was studio work. I have a good group around me now. I am closer to my family than I ever have been before.

LaBeouf also touched on his past controversies, including an arrest in 2017 in Georgia during which he went on a racist and expletive-laced tirade at police officers. LaBeouf previously called the incident “mortifying” in an Esquire interview.

“F— ups have a way of introducing yourself to yourself,” he told MTV. “You hit the wall enough, you start reflecting. My well is full and that comes from living a certain kind of life.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon opens Aug. 9, while Honey Boy is set to be released Nov. 8.