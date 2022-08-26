Shia LaBeouf Refutes Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired from 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit Your Film'

"You and I both know the reasons for my exit," the actor wrote to director Olivia Wilde in an email

By
Published on August 26, 2022 11:34 AM

Shia LaBeouf is disputing Olivia Wilde's claim that she fired him from Don't Worry Darling.

In a Variety cover story published earlier this week, Wilde, 38, said she fired LaBeouf from the movie, and his role — the male lead opposite star Florence Pugh — ultimately went to Harry Styles.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," she said. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Wilde continued, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

In an email to Variety on Thursday, 36-year-old LaBeouf (whose rep previously declined to comment for the cover story) responded to Wilde's comment, claiming he actually "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

He also provided to the magazine an email he said he sent to Wilde this week in response to the article. Variety published the full email, in which the actor wrote to Wilde, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

While he said he was "greatly honored" by Wilde's praise of his work, he said he was "a little confused about the narrative that I was fired."

Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to Variety, LaBeouf also provided past text messages and a video that Wilde allegedly sent the actor two days after he said he quit the film in August 2020, asking him not to go.

"I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," Wilde said in the video, according to Variety. "You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?"

A rep for Wilde did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In his email, LaBeouf began by telling Wilde that he prayed for her and her family, and shared personal details about his recovery in the past year and becoming a father. He then segued into a plea for Wilde to set the record straight.

Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh
George Pimentel/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

"I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life," he wrote. "But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions."

He concluded the email: "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

Related Articles
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh, Shuts Down 'Clickbait' Rumors That 'Pit Women Against One Another'
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde Calls Jason Sudeikis Serving Custody Papers Onstage a 'Vicious' and 'Appalling' Attack
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Florence Pugh Says 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Bigger and Better' Than Her Sex Scenes with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis 'Don't Speak' Directly but Want 'What's Best for the Kids': Source
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Judge Sides with Olivia Wilde Keeping Jason Sudeikis Custody Case in California, Not New York
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde Claims Ex Jason Sudeikis Meant to 'Embarrass' Her with Custody Papers Served Onstage: Report
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'More Serious Than Ever,' Source Says
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles Says He 'Had a Wonderful Experience Being Directed' by Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Matthew Morrison attends "The Greatest Dancer" photocall at LH2 Studios on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Matthew Morrison Calls 'SYTYCD' Allegations 'Blatantly Untrue' and Shares Message That Led to His Exit
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline