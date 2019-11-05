Shia LaBeouf Says Dakota Johnson Was His Best Onscreen Kiss: 'She's a Sweetheart'

One onscreen smooch stood out to Shia LaBeouf!

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the actor, 33, was quite literally put in the hot seat by host Ellen DeGeneres when he was asked to eat a spicy ghost pepper before answering some burning questions.

During the rapid-fire interrogation, DeGeneres asked the Honey Boy actor to reveal his best onscreen kiss.

After some prolonged hesitation and groaning, he eventually told the host, “Dakota Johnson! She’s a sweetheart.” Johnson, 30, and LaBeouf, 33, starred alongside each other in the indie comedy-drama, The Peanut Butter Falcon.

LaBeouf also revealed the weirdest rumor that he has ever heard spread about him. “People think I’m a cannibal,” the actor told DeGeneres while laughing, adding, “I’ve never done that.”

Earlier on during the show, the actor sat down with the host to discuss his upcoming, emotionally raw, new movie Honey Boy, which loosely follows his complicated relationship with his father and his own journey to stardom as a child actor.

The film marks LaBeouf’s screenwriting debut, which he said he started writing while in a court-ordered rehab facility he called “head camp” after his 2017 arrest. Prior to the making of Honey Boy, the actor said he hadn’t seen his father in seven years and that the movie was in some ways a “love letter” to him.

“I basically had him set up a web camera and then watched him watch the whole movie,” LaBeouf said of showing the film to his father for the first time. “And he didn’t say much, but I know he felt like I saw him. Like, I really saw him and got him. And [he] was very teary eye-ed and it’s a love letter, so it felt that way.”

He also revealed that his dad gave him one specific note for the movie — in which LaBeouf steps in to play a fictional version of his father, while 12-year-old Noah Jupe and 22-year-old Lucas Hedges play the character based on LaBeouf.

“My dad was very particular about this relationship that he had with a chicken named Henrietta LaFowl, who was the world’s first daredevil chicken,” the actor said, sharing that his father worked as a clown when LaBeouf was a child. “This was my dad’s act it was like his opus. And my dad used to put this chicken on his head and do cartwheels, and the chicken would run from his head to his butt from his head to his butt.”

On Sunday night, LaBeouf was honored with an award for the film’s script at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles, where he thanked the police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness, crediting the arrest for “changing [his] life.”

Honey Boy opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 8.