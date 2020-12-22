Shia LaBeouf Removed from Netflix’s Awards Page for Pieces of a Woman After FKA Twigs Lawsuit

Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf from its award consideration page for the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman.

LaBeouf's name has been omitted from the streaming site's For Your Consideration page for the film, including the movie summary, movie stills and from any award consideration after he was sued by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA twigs.

His costar, The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, is up for best actress consideration.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The film follows Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf) as they excitedly prepare for the birth of their first child. Tragedy strikes when Martha loses the baby during an at-home birth and pursues litigation against her midwife (Parker) while she tries to repair her relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn).

Netflix is currently promoting the film, on the streaming site on Jan. 7, with Kirby and Burstyn in consideration for awards season. Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Jimmy Fails and Benny Safdie are also up for awards consideration in acting categories.

Kirby has been earning critical acclaim for her portrayal as a grieving mother, winning the Volpi Cup for best actress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in September. The movie also won the prize for best film at the festival.

The Hollywood Reporter's movie critic, David Rooney, praised the "remarkable" actress for giving a "tough performance, bleeding beneath her armor-plated guard but refusing to soften Martha's abrasive sides as she undertakes the isolating work of learning to live with her loss."

Vanity Fair's Katey Rich wrote, "Kirby... brings to life a woman whom the film almost entirely defines by tragedy."

Earlier this month, LaBeouf was sued by FKA twigs for sexual and physical assault, according to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE.

The singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, said LaBeouf would squeeze her arm to "the point of bruising" and didn't go to police at first to not harm his career and because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously."

She also described several instances of physical aggression from the actor, including the day she attempted to move out when he carried her and locked her in a room at his home, also recounted in the lawsuit since obtained by PEOPLE.

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to The New York Times saying he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to the newspaper. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

The Times interviewed Barnett and another former girlfriend of the actor, named Karolyn Pho, who also accused him of being abusive throughout their relationship.

In a different email, LaBeouf said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

While a rep for LaBeouf did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, Barnett's attorney Bryan Freedman reiterated the allegations of abuse.

"We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment," he told PEOPLE. "Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."