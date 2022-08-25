Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'

Shia LaBeouf is sharing his experience with the Roman Catholic Church.

The actor — who previously said in 2014 that he "became a Christian man" — sat down with Bishop Robert Barron of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries for a nearly 90-minute conversation about religion and how he has now adopted Catholicism into his life.

LaBeouf, whose mother is Jewish and who previously had a bar mitzvah as well as a baptism, studied Catholicism as he prepared for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio, about the Catholic saint of the same name.

The 36-year-old film star told Barron that he entered the filming process of Padre Pio at a dark point in his life.

"It was seeing other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever conceptualize also being found in Christ that made me feel like, 'Oh, that gives me hope,' " LaBeouf said. "I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way — in this — and it made me feel like I had permission."

FKA twigs sued the actor, who was her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of sexual battery in 2020. Following the suit, LaBeouf sought inpatient treatment and parted with his agency, CAA, while on a hiatus from acting.

Shia LaBeouf. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

LaBeouf said in the interview with Barron that he felt suicidal before turning to a higher power.

"I had a gun on the table. I was outta here," LaBeouf revealed. "I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go. You can't go outside and get like, a taco."

"But I was also in this deep desire to hold on," he added.

He felt drawn to a more spiritual life and explored several traditions to see which one felt the best. The actor first engaged with Catholicism while preparing for his Padre Pio role by living in a monastery alongside Franciscan Capuchin friars.

He told Barron: "I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously. But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn't think, 'Oh, I'm gonna save my career.' "

The pair discussed his career, particularly his acting process.

"You're seen as one of the best actors in your generation," Barron said, asking LaBeouf if he considered himself a method actor. He replied: "I don't identify with that school of thought, really."

"I feel a whole lot, I've got a big heart. I don't know if I'm a method guy — and I think some of that stuff is ridiculous," he continued.

"I like to be immersive," LaBeouf said. "I like all immersive experiences, not just acting. That's probably why I like Catholicism as well. I like adventure, and that requires full immersion."

"I would consider myself an immersive actor, but method acting has like a bad smell to it," LaBeouf said. "Kind of douchey, kind of, just like, mean."

He added that it gives some people an excuse to "behave terribly."

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde explained why she fired LaBeouf from her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling in an interview with Variety.

The actor/director, 38, recalled casting the male lead opposite Florence Pugh for the thriller.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," she said. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."