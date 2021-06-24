The outing in Anaheim, California, comes two weeks after Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were spotted going on a bike ride together

Shia LaBeouf and Ex Mia Goth Seen Arm-in-Arm While Enjoying a Day Out at Disneyland

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are spending some quality time at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The exes were photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland on Monday, dressed casually for the summer weather: in white shorts and a crop top for Goth, 27, and gray shorts and a graphic T-shirt for LaBeouf, 35.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Goth finished her ensemble in a white baseball cap and sunglasses, carrying a backpack with blue straps, while the Even Stevens alum wore a blue Disneyland-branded baseball cap.

LaBeouf and Goth were pictured riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Anaheim, California, theme park. They also reportedly visited the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf in 2014 | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty

Their Disney visit comes two weeks after LaBeouf and his model/actress ex were photographed on a bike ride together in California.

The latter outing came over a year after the pair - who have split multiple times since meeting in 2012 - sparked reconciliation rumors.

LaBeouf was also spotted wearing a wedding band on that finger in April 2020, while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.

Later that year, the actor was seen with Margaret Qualley on several occasions after working together on the NSFW short film Love Me Like You Hate Me. A source told PEOPLE in January that the pair had split.

RELATED VIDEO: Did Shia LaBeouf Just Marry Girlfriend Mia Goth in a Vegas Wedding Presided by Elvis?

LaBeouf and Goth met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

While they were linked as a couple, Goth and LaBeouf went through various breakups and makeups before their 2016 wedding, including a pubic fight in Germany in 2015.

In 2018, a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways. "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the rep said at the time.