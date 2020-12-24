Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Step Out Again Weeks After FKA Twigs' Assault Allegations

The two actors recently worked together on the NSFW short film Love Me Like You Hate Me

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley were spotted on another outing this week.

The 34-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress were once again seen kissing just days after being spotted together for the first time. The two joined crowds on the street in Los Angeles while the Great Conjunction, known as the Christmas star, appeared in the sky.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The latest sighting of the two actors comes about after LaBeouf was seen locking lips with Qualley just over one week after his ex FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him alleging "relentless abuse."

The Transformers actor and the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star were photographed kissing in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 19, after he picked her up from the airport. The pair embraced as he helped her into the truck.

LaBeouf and Qualley recently starred in the NSFW short film Love Me Like You Hate Me. The visuals served as the music video to a song by Qualley's sister Rainey, who performs music under the name Rainsford. The video depicts the highs and lows of a relationship between LaBeouf's and Qualley's characters — including a lengthy sex scene interspersed throughout.

Image zoom Shia Labeouf, Margaret Qualley | Credit: getty images (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sightings come after singer FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit earlier this month against ex-boyfriend LaBeouf, accusing him of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

The 32-year-old singer described several instances of physical abuse in the documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Barnett said in an interview with The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

RELATED VIDEO: FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for 'Relentless' Sexual, Physical and Emotional Abuse

LaBeouf later addressed the allegations in several emails to the newspaper, saying he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to The Times. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a different email, however, he said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."