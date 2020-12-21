Shia LaBeouf Kisses Margaret Qualley 1 Week After Ex FKA Twigs' Assault Allegations

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley recently worked together on the NSFW short film Love Me Like You Hate Me

The Transformers actor, 34, and Qualley, 26, were photographed kissing in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 19, after he picked her up from the airport, embracing as he helped her into the truck.

LaBeouf and Qualley (who's the daughter of Andie MacDowell) recently starred in the NSFW short film Love Me Like You Hate Me. The visuals served as the music video to a song by Qualley's sister Rainey, who performs music under the name Rainsford. The video depicts the highs and lows of a relationship between LaBeouf's and Qualley's characters — including a lengthy sex scene interspersed throughout.

On Dec. 11, FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend LaBeouf, accusing him of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. The 32-year-old singer described several instances of physical abuse in the documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Barnett said in an interview with The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to the newspaper, saying he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to The Times. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a different email, however, he said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

Reps for LaBeouf did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while Barnett's attorney Bryan Freedman alleged to PEOPLE: "Shia LaBeouf has abused Ms. Barnett, Ms. Pho and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

Days after Barnett's allegations made headlines, singer Sia accused LaBeouf of being a "pathological liar," "conning" her "into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single." The singer did not provide further details of her allegation and reps for both the singer and LaBeouf did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” added Sia, 45, whose 2015 "Elastic Heart" music video LaBeouf starred in.

Sia went on to send a message of support to Barnett: "Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you."