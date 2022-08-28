Shia LaBeouf Says 'Honey Boy' Depiction of His Dad as Abusive Was 'Nonsense': 'I Wronged Him'

"My dad never hit me, never," Shia LaBeouf admitted as he opened up about the creative liberties he took in his supposedly autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2022 01:40 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Automatik/Amazon/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock (10469273m) Noah Jupe as Otis (12) and Shia LaBeouf as James Lort 'Honey Boy' Film - 2019 A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.
Photo: Automatik/Amazon/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf admits to taking some creative liberties with his supposedly autobiographical opus.

The Emmy Award winner, 36, said the depiction of his father Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf as abusive in 2019's Honey Boy was "f—ing nonsense" as he opened up about making amends with the people he's wronged on an episode of pal Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast.

"Here's a man who I've done vilified on a grand scale," LaBeouf said after playing a version of his own dad in the movie, in which the character was named James Lort.

LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy during a previous in-treatment program. The star recently revealed that he's 627 days sober after seeking treatment again in 2020, following allegations of abuse from his ex FKA Twigs, whom he began dating after starring together in the film.

"I wrote this narrative, which was just f—ing nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there," LaBeouf said. "He was always there ... and I'd done a world press tour about how f—ed he was as a man."

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Shia LaBeouf was seen with a convicted sex offender's dad for the first time in years as he returned to the US after living in Costa Rica for years because of Megan's Law. Shia and his dad Jeffrey were photographed buying a used car in Pasadena. It looks like Shia is helping his dad to get his life back on track Pictured: Shia LaBeouf BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Honey Boy is basically a big 'woe is me' story about how f—ed my father is, and I wronged him. I remember getting on the phone with him, and him being like, 'I never read this stuff in the script you sent.' Because I didn't put that s— in there," he explained.

LaBeouf said he was "bull—ing" his dad to get his permission to make the film, "just trying to get him to sign this piece of paper," adding: "I turned the knob up on certain s— that wasn't real."

"My dad never hit me, never," LaBeouf admitted. "He spanked me once, one time. And the story that gets painted in Honey Boy is, this dude is abusing his kid all the time."

Alma Har'El and Shia LaBeouf
Alma Har'El and Shia LaBeouf. Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

The Disney Channel alum explained that the only time his dad spanked him was when he was caught smoking as a kid. "But that wasn't my narrative, because it didn't position me as this wounded, fractured child that you could root for, which is what I was using him for," he said.

LaBeouf continued: "So, when I got on the phone with him, I took accountability for all of that and knew very clearly that I couldn't take it back, and my dad was gonna live with this certain narrative about him on a public scale for a very long time, probably the rest of his life."

Directed by Alma Har'el, Honey Boy stars Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, an actor grappling with early fame, childhood woes and generational trauma. The movie also stars Natasha Lyonne, Maika Monroe, Martin Starr, Clifton Collins Jr., Laura San Giacomo and Byron Bowers.

RELATED VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf Talks How 'Honey Boy' Was Created and How He Transformed in to the Role of His Dad for the Film

LaBeouf previously opened up about his parents' reaction to the film during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that they were "happy with my reaction to it."

"Yeah, my mother, my dad, they've seen it," LaBeouf said in 2019. "It was tough for them to watch it. But I think also, they can have distance with it as well. I mean they really, more than they care about this movie s—, they care about their kid, you know?"

Related Articles
Shia-LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Says He 'Was Gonna Kill Myself' After Abuse Allegations: 'I Hurt That Woman'
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf Reveals He's 627 Days Sober and Calls the Past Year 'My Great Humbling'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Refutes Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired from 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit Your Film'
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: Craig Conover
Craig Conover Says He's Down 20 Lbs. Since Returning to the Gym: 'I Was Eating Everything'
GET OUT, Daniel Kaluuya, 2017. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Jordan Peele Would 'Never Say Never' to 'Get Out' Sequel: 'There's Certainly a Lot to Talk About Left'
Jo Koy attends the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jo Koy Shares Emotional Story of Experiencing Racism as a Child: 'We're Not Going to Do That Anymore'
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Recalls a Director Once Mocked the Fact He Had 7 Oscar Nominations, at a Party
christian bale
Christian Bale Recalls Having 'People Laugh at Me' When He Told Them About His Serious Batman
Stephen King
Stephen King Says Michael Bay's 'Transformers' Is the 'Only' Movie He's Ever Walked Out of as Adult
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety
Chris Pratt Men's Health cover
Chris Pratt Says He's 'Never' Been to Hillsong Church: 'Really I'm Not a Religious Person'
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Recalls Being 'Closeted' While Promoting 'Juno' During Awards Season: 'I Wasn't Okay'
David Dobrik, Jeff Wittek
David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million by Ex-Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek After Stunt Injury