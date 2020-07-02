Shia LaBeouf Gets Bloody in New Tax Collector Trailer as Ruthless Crime Associate

Shia LaBeouf isn't messing around in his upcoming film, The Tax Collector.

The David Ayer-directed film saw its first trailer drop on Wednesday, which features LaBeouf as Creeper and co-star Bobby Soto as David, two “tax collectors” for a Los Angeles-based crime lord named Wizard.

Their main job is to collect all of Wizard's profits from the local gangs' with a cold-blooded ruthlessness that strikes fear into anyone who may owe money. However, one of Wizard’s old rivals returns and Creeper and David get caught in the crossfire as David's family is taken hostage.

Image zoom Shia LaBeouf in The Tax Collector Cedar Park Entertainment

"You don't think he wants to spill blood?" LaBeouf, 34, as Creeper is heard asking Soto's David. "He wants to cut your heart out."

The action-packed film also stars George Lopez, Cinthya Carmona, Brian Ortega, Jay Reeves, Lana Parrilla, Elpidia Carrillo and Chelsea Rendon.

This is the second time LaBeouf has worked with Ayer (Suicide Squad). The pair previously collaborated on the 2014 World War II film, Fury.

Production on The Tax Collector was finished back in August 2018 and it was originally scheduled for a 2019 release, but it had been delayed to this year, Newsweek reports.

LaBeouf was also recently named as one of the 2021 Walk of Fame Star recipients.