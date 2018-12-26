A Christmas Eve Date! Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Grab Dinner in Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs got closer over the holidays.

The pair, who were spotted kissing back in November, was photographed heading to dinner in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both were dressed up for the occasion, FKA twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) in a long floral dress which she paired with black shoes and a matching black satchel bag.

LaBeouf, 32, kept it festive in a pair of gray slacks and a festive red snowman jacket with a white collar which he wore over a navy sweater.

RELATED: Is Shia LaBeouf Dating FKA Twigs? Actor Seen Leaving Singer’s London Home: Report

Shia LeBeouf and FKA twigs Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The outing comes three months after LaBeouf was spotted leaving the London home of the British songstress back in September. At the time, the American Honey actor was accompanied by the “Good to Love” singer for a trip to a local grocery store.

Reps for LaBeouf had no comment about their relationship, but the two were seen sharing a smooch in Los Angeles weeks later.

LaBeouf and FKA twigs acted alongside each other in their upcoming film Honey Boy, which was written by LaBeouf and centers on a child actor working to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

RELATED VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Allegedly Attacking 25-Year-Old During Anti-Trump Protest

Prior to their suspected relationship, both stars were tied to other people.

FKA twigs was previously engaged to actor Robert Pattinson in 2015 before they split in 2017.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time Pattinson and the singer split due to distance and time apart. “He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” the source said. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

LaBeouf appeared to tie the knot with actress Mia Goth in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016. While the actor confirmed the marriage while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, local officials claimed he and Goth were not legally married.