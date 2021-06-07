Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth previously sparked reconciliation rumors last year, when they were spotted wearing wedding bands

Shia LaBeouf and Ex Mia Goth Seen Together While Out on Bike Ride in California

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were spotted together over the weekend.



The pair, who have split multiple times since meeting in 2021, went on a bike ride in California on Sunday. LaBeouf, 34, and Goth, 27, were dressed casually while riding close together.



The outing comes over a year after the pair sparked reconciliation rumors. That April, LaBeouf was also spotted wearing a wedding band on that finger while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LaBeouf and Goth met in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

While they were linked as a couple, Goth and LaBeouf went through various breakups and makeups before their 2016 wedding, including a pubic fight in Germany in 2015.

In 2018, a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways. "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the rep said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Transformers actor is currently facing a lawsuit brought on by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, in which she claims he sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.