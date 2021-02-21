Shia LaBeouf's Ex Margaret Qualley Says 'Thank You' to FKA Twigs for Speaking Out About Assault Allegations

Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, responded to the post, commenting, "Precious girls. Beloved."



A source told PEOPLE in January that LaBeouf and Qualley — who had been out seen together on several occasions after Barnett filed a lawsuit against the actor — had split.

In her Elle cover story, Barnett said that "it's a miracle" she "came out alive" from her relationship with LaBeouf.

"I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore," she said, adding that recovering from their relationship has "been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do."

"It's very fresh, for me, obviously. I know [this journey] is not going to be perfect," she added. "But I hope if I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them."

Earlier this month, LaBeouf, 34, denied every one of Barnett's claims, which included that he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, as well as knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In a response to her suit obtained by PEOPLE, LaBeouf's legal team stated that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."