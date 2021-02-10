Shia LaBeouf Denies 'Each and Every' Assault Allegation by FKA Twigs, Seeks to Have Her Pay His Costs

Shia LaBeouf's legal team has roundly denied every one of the claims brought by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in her lawsuit against the actor.

Twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, sued LaBeouf, 34, in December, claiming he sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The 32-year-old singer also described several instances of physical abuse in the documents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a response to her suit filed this week and obtained by PEOPLE, LaBeouf's legal team states that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

Image zoom FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf | Credit: Joe Maher/Getty; JC Olivera/WireImage

LaBeouf's lawyers deny that she suffered any damages or injuries from LaBeouf and asserts that her sexual battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

The answer ends with LaBeouf asking for judgement to be entered in his favor and for Barnett to be ordered to pay for his legal costs and "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

LaBeouf's response comes the same week the actor stepped away from his talent agency CAA and is now on an acting hiatus as he continues inpatient treatment, which he began roughly a month ago, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The source added LaBeouf's break is "so that he can get the help he needs," following Barnett's lawsuit.

In an interview with the New York Times, Barnett explained why she filed a suit against LaBeouf, who directed her in 2019's Honey Boy.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

The Times interviewed both Barnett and another former girlfriend of LaBeouf's, named Karolyn Pho. Both alleged instances of abuse and that LaBeouf did not like when they "looked at male waiters."

Barnett said she learned to keep her eyes down when men spoke to her.

Meanwhile, Pho reportedly described a time when she started bleeding after he allegedly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her.

In December, Barnett's attorney Bryan Freedman told PEOPLE Barnett and Pho had "tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

Since the allegations came to light, The Tax Collector star has made headlines for being fired from Olivia Wilde's sophomore drama feature Don't Worry Darling, which PEOPLE confirmed in late December. The actor has since been replaced by Harry Styles.