Shia LaBeouf on His Close Bond with Will and Jaden Smith: They've 'Always Been There for Me'

Image zoom Will Smith, Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf is opening up about his special relationship with Will and Jaden Smith.

In an interview with MTV, LaBeouf, 33, revealed Will, 50, and Jaden, 20, have supported him throughout his life.

“I’ve known Jaden since before he’s been doing the entertainment thing. I’ve known Jaden since we were playing Sonic the Hedgehog in his dad’s trailer,” LaBeouf said. “I didn’t even really give a s— about acting at that time. I was just grinding. I cared about Will Smith at the time, I didn’t care about acting.”

The actor added, “And then Will’s always been a really good dude to me. He calls me up every time a movie comes out or he wishes me well. He’s always been a shepherd in my corner from afar without ever tooting a horn in public. He’s always been there for me, every time I’ve f—— up or gotten in trouble, he’s always been there for me.”

Jaden has also supported LaBeouf, especially for some of his public performance art.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Breakdances with Costar at Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Fashion Show

“He’s always showed up and supported [me],” LaBeouf said of the young rapper. “We’ve been in touch that way and then I’ve been watching him float and rise to the top and grab a hold of his craft and become a little maestro. He knows a lot of the same people that I know so we’ve been sort of piggybacking off each other for a while.”

Will and LaBeouf both worked together in 2004’s I, Robot, which followed Will as Det. Del Spooner as he investigates the alleged suicide of a robotics founder despite believing his human-like robot murdered him.

LaBeouf also had kind things to say about another one of his costars who was recently named the internet’s new boyfriend, Keanu Reeves.

RELATED: Megan Fox Confirms Dating Shia LaBeouf & Admits to Spitefully Writing on Brian Austin Green’s Wall

The two starred together in 2005’s Constantine, in which LaBeouf played Reeves’s driver and protégé, Chas Kramer.

“Being a good dude pays off. He’s one of the real good ones,” LaBeouf said of Reeves, 54, adding he’s never heard a bad word spoken about the actor.

“And if they do, you gotta question them,” he said. “Because he’s really a sweet-souled man.”