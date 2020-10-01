Shia LaBeouf is facing charges after an altercation that took place more than three months ago

Shia LaBeouf Charged with Battery and Petty Theft After Allegedly Using Violence Against Man in June

Shia LaBeouf is facing two misdemeanor counts related to an incident that took place in June.

In a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, the Honey Boy star was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is pressing charges against LaBeouf for allegedly using force and violence against Tyler Murphy in an incident that took place on June 12 in Los Angeles, according to the complaint.

LaBeouf also allegedly took a hat belonging to Murphy. According to the complaint, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office is asking that a warrant be issued for LaBeouf’s arrest.

An attorney for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea at this time.

This is not the first time the Transformers actor has faced trouble with the law.

LaBeouf was arrested in 2017 on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction after he went on an expletive-filled tirade after he was refused a cigarette by a woman. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, was found guilty of obstruction and was found not guilty of public intoxication. He was sentenced to a year of probation — including time served — and ordered to seek therapy.

In 2014, the actor was arrested outside of Studio 54 in New York City where he drunkenly disrupted a performance of Cabaret. While trespassing and harassment charges against him were dropped, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and voluntarily sought treatment for alcoholism.

In November 2019, the actor opened up about his 2017 arrest while promoting his film Honey Boy.

“I wasn’t planning on making a movie. I thought the actor thing was over,” he said at the time while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I signed up to go to the Peace Corps and then went into this rehab facility and was there for two months.”

While in rehab, he attended therapy sessions and was told that writing was a great way to get through his childhood trauma. He ended up writing the script for Honey Boy, based on his childhood and his turbulent relationship with his father.

“I’d written this thing and plans changed. When I got out I wasn’t going to do the peace corps no more,” LaBeouf said.

Luckily, the volunteer organization was understanding of his decision. “They were very peaceful about it,” he said laughing.

At the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, LaBeouf thanked the officer who arrested him in 2017 while accepting the award for best script.