Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'

Shia LaBeouf is addressing the issues between himself and ex FKA Twigs.

In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor denied Wilde's claims that he was fired from her movie and also referenced his "failings with Twigs," who filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020. The singer accused him of "relentless abuse" in court documents.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," LaBeouf told Wilde, 38, in the email. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

In a previous interview with The New York Times, 34-year-old Twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) called her experience with LaBeouf "the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life." The British musician, who costarred with LaBeouf in Honey Boy, added, "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

LaBeouf, who split from his talent agency and took a hiatus from acting after entering inpatient treatment last year, denied "each and every allegation" brought against him by Twigs in a response to her suit filed in February.

At the time, LaBeouf's legal team stated to PEOPLE that the actor "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

A court date has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, Rolling Stone reported in May.

After filing the lawsuit, Twigs later opened up to Elle for the magazine's March 2021 cover story, saying she feels "lucky" to have survived the relationship.

"It's a miracle I came out alive," said the "Cellophane" singer in part, adding, "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

As part of LaBeouf's denial, his lawyers also denied that Twigs suffered any damages or injuries from LaBeouf and asserted that her sexual-battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

The actor is asking for judgment to be entered in his favor and for Twigs to be ordered to pay for his legal costs and "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

In his email to Wilde, LaBeouf said he was 627 days sober and called the past year "my great humbling." Speaking with Variety for a cover story that was published earlier this week, Wilde recalled learning of the accusations after LaBeouf exited Don't Worry Darling and was replaced with Harry Styles.

"A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior. I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice," she said.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.