WATCH: Shia LaBeouf Breakdances with Costar at Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Fashion Show

Shia LaBeouf knows how to celebrate.

The actor, 32, attended the 10th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, hosted by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation on Oct. 20 at the Sheraton hotel in Denver, Colo., along with a slew of celebrities including Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Jeremy Renner, Dakota Johnson and Heather Graham.

LaBeouf and Johnson helped honor their friend and costar in the upcoming indie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, actor Zack Gottsagen, who has Down Syndrome.

Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

“Zack is an incredible actor, an incredible man, a powerful human being, who’s been there for me when I needed him and we shared something really special,” LaBeouf told the crowd. “I love you, dude.”

When Johnson met Gottsagen just before they started filming Falcon, “I was totally bewildered by his purity of heart,” she said. “He is the most loving and embracing person I’ve ever met in my life.”

LaBeouf and Gottsagen then displayed their breakdancing skills together on stage.

“We believe the movie will change the worldview of the people with Down Syndrome,” Gottsagen added.

Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Farrell was also honored at the ceremony along with DeOndra Dixon, a Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador and sister of Jamie Foxx, who helped organize the event, which raised $2.4 million for Down syndrome research.

Gottsagen and Farrell both received the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.